Kiev for the first time used a new type of cruise missiles in attacks on Russia

The Ukrainian Armed Forces began using Ruta Block 1 cruise missiles against Russia. Photos of the wreckage of the intercepted Russian air defense missile, including the body, internal components and tail, were published by Russian Telegram channels, and this is the first public confirmation of the combat use of this weapon, as reported by the American portal TWZ.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)