The Rise and Fall of Chinese Yuan STANDARD-SIZE USD/OFFSHORE RMB (CNH) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:CNH1! JimHuangChicago CME: USD/Offshore RMB ( CME:CNH1! ), COMEX: Copper Futures ( COMEX:HG1! ) Two weeks ago, China abruptly overhauled its strict Covid policy that had been in place for nearly three years.