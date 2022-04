NIH Admits It "Suppressed" Wuhan Lab Genetic Data, But Disputes Watchdog's "Deleted" Label Authored by Mark Tapscott via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A National Institutes for Health (NIH) spokesperson is disputing a non-profit watchdog group’s claim that the agency “deleted” genetic sequencing data on Covid-19 from a Chinese lab, but the same official acknowledged the data was “suppressed.