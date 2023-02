The Pure Short Interest Rate Play: /GE EURODOLLAR FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:GE1! NaughtyPines The long interest rate play may have been one of the most productive plays of, oh, the last five years or so (maybe more) with shorts in (pick your poison) SHY (1-3 year maturity paper), IEF (7-10), TLT (20+), EMB (emerging market), HYG (junk) being the rage, particularly with the Fed giving the market a fairly good idea of the when.