Avoid Spot $BTC action, use FUTURES price action for data BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC We spent over a year and a half documenting how futures data MOVES & DICTATES price action for bitcoin See profile for where we showed this data AVOID Spot $BTC noise LOOK @ #Futures #BTC for real price movement 1 Futures Friday CLOSE 2 Spot Current See difference? Spot #bitcoin can't move properly Went higher, reversed, struggled without DIRECTION Why? It's waiting for Sunday night open of FUTURES .