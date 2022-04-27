US Intel Helped Ukraine Shoot Down Russian Plane Carrying "Hundreds" Of Paratroopers Pentagon and top State Department officials have insisted this week that the US and NATO are not fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, but then we get bombshell reports like the following out of NBC, with unnamed defense and intelligence officials positively boasting about the damage being done to the invading forces, including shooting "hundreds" of paratroopers out of the sky who were in a Il-76 military transport plane.