Netflix Race-Swapped Cleopatra Show Receives Lowest Rating In Rotten Tomatoes History Has the race-swapping fad within Hollywood finally hit a brick wall? Are they going to try to depict historic figures as they really looked once again, or will they double down? What is the real purpose behind this trend that many people are now referring to as "black washing?" The political left often views history as inconvenient to their narrative, which is that different societies and ethnic groups should be homogenized into a single global entity, ostensibly with the same progressive ideology as they have.