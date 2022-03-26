Dubai's Economy Booms As Wealthy Russians Seek Refuge In Local Property Market A couple of weeks ago, we highlighted a report claiming that crypto firms in the UAE (which is fast becoming a hotbed for the regional crypto industry) had seen a massive influx of demand from brokers trying to liquidate billions of dollars' worth of crypto on behalf of wealthy Russian clients, in the hopes that the money could then be stashed in the UAE, which has pledged to remain neutral as the conflict in Ukraine rages.