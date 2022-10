1 hour Time Frame Analysis in NQ is in uptrend E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! sabmi2017 1 hour Time Frame in NQ is in uptrend if it breaks the outer up trend line and resistance Price at 11134 And re test it then the chances of the market to hit up Fibo target 11549 as it already retraced it to 0.