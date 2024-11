The Latest Swing State Polls

ARIZONA Trump 49%, Harris 45% (New York Times/Siena) GEORGIA Harris 48%, Trump 47% (New York Times/Siena) MICHIGAN Harris 47%, Trump 47% (New York Times/Siena) NEVADA Harris 49%, Trump 46% (New York Times/Siena) NORTH CAROLINA Harris 48%, Trump 46% (New York Times/Siena) PENNSYLVANIA Harris 48%, Trump 48% (New York Times/Siena) WISCONSIN Harris 49%, Trump 47% (New York Times/Siena) This post will be updated as needed throughout the day.