"This Isn't What We Were Promised" - Critics Slam $10BN Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement For Letting Sacklers 'Off The Hook' A federal bankruptcy judge has signed off on a settlement between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and thousands of creditors and litigants participating in a mountain of lawsuits filed against the company over its role in developing and marketing OcyContin in ways that plaintiffs say violated laws and knowingly exposed millions to an extremely addictive substance.