Not-So-Secret Billionaire Utopia In California Faces Major Hurdles As 'Renderings' Emerge A previously-secret, unprecedented California land experiment by Silicon Valley billionaires to build a massive city on roughly 78 square miles of farmland (roughly the size of two San Franciscos), purchased through a shadowy front organization is facing major scrutiny, and a potentially deal-breaking ballot initiative to rezone protected farmland for urban use, which must be approved by voters before the Solano County project can proceed.