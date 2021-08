America Is A Moral Cesspool, And Student Loans Prove It Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog, If America somehow managed to educate millions of college students without burdening them with $2 trillion in debt in 1993, why is it now "impossible" to do so, even as America's wealth and gross national product (GDP) have both rocketed higher over the past 27 years? Predators thrive on Americans' short memories.