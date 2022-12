Dow Breaks Below 30,000 E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! libertyboy613 -Unable to break above 34400-twices -24day support breaks -continues breaking on friday- -Interest rates continue to increase -inflation has not been tamed yet - the dollar will rise and the markets will short below 30,000 into the new year.