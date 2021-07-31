All Sports News

6 подписчиков

Популярные статьи

Свежие комментарии

  • msklandru
    ясноХК “Донбасс” выше...
  • Sub Zero
    Надуманная история допингового скандала привела к дисквалификация олимпийской сборной России. Это не ужесточение бор...Судный день

Comparing U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s vertical leap to NBA stars

Comparing U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s vertical leap to NBA stars

Caeleb Dressel has become well known for his exploits in the pool, but could the five-time Olympic gold medalist have made it in the NBA? Well, if his vertical jump is any indication, he’s got more than enough athleticism to compete in the league.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх