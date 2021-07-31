Comparing U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s vertical leap to NBA stars

Caeleb Dressel has become well known for his exploits in the pool, but could the five-time Olympic gold medalist have made it in the NBA? Well, if his vertical jump is any indication, he’s got more than enough athleticism to compete in the league.
Caeleb Dressel has become well known for his exploits in the pool, but could the five-time Olympic gold medalist have made it in the NBA? Well, if his vertical jump is any indication, he’s got more than enough athleticism to compete in the league.
Свежие комментарии