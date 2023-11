"Earthquakes", "Golden Paths", & "Everything's Booming": FedSpeak Sparks Bond, Bitcoin, & Big-Tech Gains Another quiet macro day was relatively catalyst-free - even with an armada of Fed Speakers - since all pretty much sang from the hymn-sheet - data-dependent, job not done, inflation still too high, rates high(er) for long(er), no cuts on the agenda: Kashkari (uber hawkish): “I’m not see a lot of evidence that the economy is weakening,” reminding markets that there hasn’t been any discussions about interest-rate cuts at the FOMC.