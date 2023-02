$BTC intraday forming SHORT term Inverse Head Shoulder BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC $btc 15 min showing EARLY signs of inverse head & shoulder pattern Can be seen on 30 min as well Nothing 2b seen on 1hr #btc 4hr early signs of reversal #Bitcoin NEEDS VOLUME #crypto.