✅NASDAQ WILL KEEP GROWING|LONG E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ProSignalsFx ✅NASDAQ broke the key structure level While trading in an uptrend Which makes me bullish And as the retest of the level is complete Bullish continuation will follow LONG ✅Like and subscribe to never miss a new idea!✅ .