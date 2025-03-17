Full Circle: Qatar To Supply Natural Gas To Syria Via Arab Pipeline Almost exactly 12 year ago, we explained that the sequence of events that would define the face of the middle east, and spark one of the bloodiest conflicts in the region in ages, namely the relentless proxy war seeking control over Syria, was prompted by nothing more than access to commodities in general, and a Qatari gas pipeline passing through Syria and onward to Europe in particular.
