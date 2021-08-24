All Sports News

Jofra Archer: England bowler targets West Indies tour for return from injury | Cricket News

Jofra Archer was ruled out of the current Test series against India, this winter’s Ashes and the T20 World Cup after suffering a fresh stress fracture to his right elbow; the 26-year-old has targeted England’s three-Test series against West Indies in March for his return from injury By PA Media Last Updated: 24/08/21 11:53pm England bowler Jofra Archer is hoping to fit to face the West Indies in March Injured England bowler Jofra Archer believes his best years of Test cricket are still ahead of him and is targeting a return on the tour of West Indies in March.

