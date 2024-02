China Joins Russia In Condemning US Strikes In Middle East After the Friday large-scale US strikes on Iranian proxy positions in Iraq and Syria, and following the Saturday and Sunday Western coalition attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen, China on Monday issued a blistering condemnation of what is sees as aggression against sovereign countries China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a press briefing, "Syria and Iraq are sovereign countries" and thus “China opposes any act that violates the UN Charter and infringes upon other countries’ territorial sovereignty and security.