BANKNIFTY 13-11-2023 KURUSHETRA BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES NSE:BANKNIFTY1! abhinavasawa BANKNIFTY 13-11-2023 Daily CPR > Yearly ,Monthly, Weekly CPRs Weekly CPR > Yearly CPR and Monthly CPR Monthly CPR > YEARLY CPR Conclusion : MARKET IS BULLISH Upside there is many resistance is very short range 1st resistance Daily Selling Zone (DCH4-DPR1) 2ND resistance Weekly Selling Zone (WCH4-WPR1) 3RD resistance Monthly Selling Zone (MCH4-MPR1) Same on Downside there is Many Continuos Support 1st Support Daily CPR 2nd Support Wekkly CPR 3rd Support Monthly CPR (is become weekl due to many times testing) Conclusion : Last line of Defence for bull is Monthly CPR.