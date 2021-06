BankNifty Futures BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:BANKNIFTY1! RK_Charts Banknifty futures has given Breakout and looking Bullish One can go Long at current level or in dips with stoploss of 33359 for targets of 35120, 35546, 36612 & 37950 All the key levels are mentioned in chart too, with Stop-loss and Targets.