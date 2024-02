NATURAL GAS Ultimate Cycles cheat sheet shows sell isn't over. HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES NYMEX_DL:NG1! TradingShot Those who follow us for long know that when trading Natural Gas (NG1!) we use a very distinct long-term pattern that has been in effect for more than ten years and last time (January 22 2023, see chart below) has helped us take a new short at 3.