Terminal rates - How FX traders can benefit on TradingView 100-ZQJ2023 100-CBOT:ZQJ2023 Pepperstone One of the more watched interest rate settings in markets is the so-called ‘terminal’ interest rate – the point in the interest rate futures curve that reflects the highest point of future rate expectations – said differently, where the market feels a central bank could take its key policy rate by a specific date.