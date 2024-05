NQ - trading session no.2 E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! GRBmlr 5pm - 8pm (most trades were within a 1h range; I might consider that for future sessions) - dont trade dumb trades (crazy) - watch out for key lvls - price testing highs or lows! PnL: +1 RR (couldve been +3 RR).