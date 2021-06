Bill Gates Urged To Provide Epstein Evidence To Ghislaine Maxwell Investigators Bill Gates is being urged to come forward with evidence about his former pedo-pal Jeffrey Epstein, after their years-long relationship continued after Epstein was a known pedophile - and has been cited by anonymous sources as a key factor in Melinda Gates' decision to divorce him, which she began pursuing in 2019 after Gates' relationship with Epstein came under the spotlight.