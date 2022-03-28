"I'm A Wartime General" - Mayor Adams Pledges To Tackle Crime Wave That Has Turned NYC Into A "Laughingstock" Following a seemingly unceasing stream of fatal subway shovings, daytime shootings and audacious examples of shoplifting that have forced many storefronts in NYC to move closing time earlier so their employees don't feel threatened during their nightly commutes back home, there's no denying the surge in crime that has befallen the Big Apple has made life far more difficult for its inhabitants.