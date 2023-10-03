Brobible
Peyton And Eli Manning Were Disgusted Watching Daniel Jones Play QB During ManningCast

Peyton and Eli Manning weren’t impressed with Daniel Jones play on Monday Night. Despite paying Jones $160 million in the offseason, the team’s offense struggled to score against the Seahawks Through 3 quarters, the Giants were only able to score a field goal and the other time the Giants got close to scoring, Jones threw a terrible pick-six interception.

