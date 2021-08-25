For The First Time Ever China Is Seeking Foreign Buyers For Its Municipal Bonds While Beijing has been "encouraging" private companies to aggressively cut debt in the past year - and nowhere more so than at China's largest real-estate developer, Evergrande, whose bonds have cratered in recent weeks amid fears the forced deleveraging will push the company and its $300 billion in debt into a death spiral - China's local governments have more than doubled bond sales to roll over maturing debt this year, helping to ease their repayment risk.