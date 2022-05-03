The Buccaneers Once Used A ‘Truth Serum’ On A Player To See If He Was Faking An Injury

Getty Image The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once deployed a wild tactic to deal with a player accused of faking an injury The team gave running back Joe McCall a substance thought to be a “truth serum” in an attempt to get him to come clean Read more football stories here The annals of sports history are filled with some absolutely bonkers stories; the kind that would get someone kicked out of the writers’ room for how laughably unrealistic they are, like a 42-year-old Zamboni driver coming off the bench to help win an NHL game, the boxing match that lasted for 110 rounds, and the comedy of errors that was the 1904 Olympic Marathon.