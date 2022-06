Biden's Presidency Summarized In One Tweet With markets cratering thanks to a flood of terrible economic data - which is anything but 'transitory' - this tweet by Ross Hendricks sums things up nicely: Gas is $5 a gallon, 10 year old Honda Civics cost $20k, suburban middle class homes cost half a mil and rent is $2,000 a month Hope the $3k in stimmy checks was worth it pic.