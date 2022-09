$SPY playing Atari Pong between Order Blocks E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! cj- ️Ticker Symbol: $SPY timeframe: H-1 ️Neutral Pattern ️Investment Strategy: Neutral TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: Friday was a wild day; with positive job reports pushing futures positive until mid morning; then the long-weekend selloff picking up right around noon.