German Court Orders YouTube To Pay 100,000 Euros For Censoring Pandemic Protest Footage YouTube has been fined 100,000 euros by the German Higher Regional Court at Dresden after it wrongly deleted a user's video which showed massive pandemic lockdown protests in Switzerland - and then failed to reinstate the video 'immediately' after the court ordered it to do so on April 20.