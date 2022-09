ES Daily Harmonic Elliott Wave Analysis E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! bamdadsalarieh Overview: let's review our expectation on the update of yesterday: "Looking at the hourly chart, I think we have completed wave III of (c) of b and after a pullback as wave IV, we should push higher to complete wave b of zigzag , most probably on Tuesday morning.