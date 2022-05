Ross 42 Ping'd to Bitcoin--- BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! mooncrest-holdings-ltd did a little research yesterday and added the 7 sisters to a chart I had yesterday - the array was working yesterday but it isnt now---might be because im not a paying member but you shouldnt have to pay for your own script - or code you write--- again these people are stealing off me ---- anyways ross 42 star system also known as earth 2.