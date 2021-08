The Raptors GM discusses the Canadian women’s soccer team’s gold medal win at the Olympics, Goran Dragić’s fit with the Raptors and his reported comments to a Slovenian reporter, Scottie Barnes’ solid Summer League debut, the process in selecting Barnes over Jalen Suggs, the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with Miami, whether teams have called the Raptors over the past month regarding Pascal Siakam, and Masai Ujiri’s new, elevated role with the team.