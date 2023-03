Bank collapse Crisis Averted E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! zzzikaikazzz Your friends at the central bank have assured that tax payers will not foot the bill for svb! Yellen is a woman with a plan and now we’re focusing back on future rate hikes and a CPI 8:30am data release on Tuesday! It’s Sunday afternoon , Futures is up like 60 points.