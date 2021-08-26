All Sports News

See Ya! [And New Outside Column!] – Bike Snob NYC

*** UPDATE: Whaddya know, Outside just published my latest column: TLDR; this city is a hole. *** Well, the end summer is nigh, which means it’s time for my vacation–since I work so damn hard and all: Therefore, you can expect to see very little of me in the next two weeks, though I wouldn’t go so far as to say you won’t see me at all, since I’m liable to turn up at any time, like that stubborn bottom bracket creak or that odd-sized seatpost in your parts bin that never seems to fit anything.

