buy dax near 14000 and hold it 10-15 day DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 on cash extra dax DEU40 we have gap in 14000 , then we can hold it to 15000 or even 16200 NOTE=14800 area is very important support good luck , main trend will +up , strongly advice don't pick sell (if you want sell,100% put sl and never remove it , dax upper target is 17200 , it can fly up wild , don't allow you exit sell ON DAX keep monitor accelator occilator AC in 30min and 4hour chart (trade with AC need minimum 8 month watching and find it's movements, secrets).