Hong Kong Bars UK Travelers Over "Extremely High" COVID Risks As Crackdown On "Foreign Influence" Continues After Hong Kong police arrested more journalists from the now-defunct Apple Daily over the weekend, a sign that Beijing's crackdown on democratic freedoms under the guise of the new "national security" law isn't letting up, health authorities on Monday announced that they would bar travelers from the UK after reintroducing the UK to HK's list of "extremely high-risk" countries.