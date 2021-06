Getty Image / Patrick McMullan / Contributor Two guards have admitted to falsifying records the night Jeffrey Epstein died Epstein, a convicted pedophile, allegedly killed himself in August 2019 Latest updates on the trial of Ghalisane Maxwell, Epstein’s close confidant, here Two prison guards who were on duty the night that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly committed suicide have admitted to falsifying the records about their routines that night.