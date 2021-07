A "Slippery, Bootlicking A.G."? MSM Goes Silent As Garland Sides With Barr's 'Controversial' Positions The media has caught a not-so-curious case of amnesia when it comes to Attorney General Merrick Garland - who's been royally pissing off Biden supporters after the DOJ has shown an increased tendency to side with the Trump administration in legal wranglings that were considered 'bombshell' controversies under AG Barr.