Dow Jones Bullish Mean Reverting E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI:YM1! travis18haney The Hourly Chart's 200sma is the same as the Daily Chart's 21ema Price is mean reverting back and forth between the mean Price is above the Hourly 200sma/ Daily 21ema, Bullish Price does not respect the Hourly 21ema and trades back and forth between it.