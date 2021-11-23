Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz Just Ended Dan Mullen’s Football Credibility Forever With An Incredible Quote

Getty Image / Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire Missouri Football head coach Eli Drinkwitz just dropped an atom bomb and former Gators head coach Dan Mullen’s career and credibility Dan Mullen turned down UF’s offer to coach against rival FSU and took the coward’s way out and now his peers are absolutely destroying him in press conferences Read more articles on BroBible right here The University of Florida Gators will face in-state rival Florida State on Saturday in The Swamp and they’ll do it without a head coach.