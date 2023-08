"The Woke Left Has Inherited The Stalinists' Hatred Of Freedom", Warns British Columnist Authored by Olivier Bault via Remix News, Remix sat down with Mick Hume, a journalist and author known in Britain for his focus on issues related to free speech and freedom of the press, at the MCC Feszt in Esztergom, Hungary, at the end of July to talk about what has happened to free speech in the U.