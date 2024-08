Combined US Equities (ES1!*50+NQ1!*20+YM1!*5)/1000 (CME_MINI_DL:ES1!*50+CME_MINI_DL:NQ1!*20+CBOT_MINI_DL:YM1!*5)/1000 Auguraltrader Since the last heads up analysis before the bearish pullback, some more new developments came into play, particularly how the equity market turned bullish.