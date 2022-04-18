Mike Wilson: Inflation Is No Longer A Positive For Earnings Growth. Or Stocks Morgan Stanley's runner-up in the "Biggest Wall Street Bear" category (to BofA's Michael Hartnett whose weekly Flow Show doom and gloom is now a source of inspiration for bears everywhere) is out with his own weekly dose of pessimism and in his latest US Equity Strategy note, Morgan Stanley chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson writes that "Q1 earnings season will be more disappointing than thought" and that "inflation is no longer a net positive for earnings growth.