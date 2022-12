Stocks Clubbed Like A Baby Seal After Tepper Tantrum; Bounce On Big Bill 'Good' GDP numbers were perceived as hawkish for an unflinching Fed and then dismal LEI data hurt the soft-landing hope (somewhat confusingly) but it appears the market had its ever-optimistic-pivot-blinkers really removed by Appaloosa's David Tepper who pointed out you shouldn't 'Fight The Fed'.