Senior Morgan Stanley Banker Reportedly Key Player In "Block Trading" Probe When the Wall Street Journal first reported the latest leak about an SEC and DOJ investigation into an alleged "block-trading" cartel that reportedly began a few years back - either in 2018 or in 2019, depending on which report you to believe - it was only the latest leaked update about a series of seemingly related SEC probes: the investigations by turn involve hedge funds, including big-name short-sellers, and big banks (who else: Morgan Stanley and Goldman).